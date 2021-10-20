Arthur’s Pass Highway, SH73, Reopening 11 Am Today
Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
The Arthur’s Pass/Otira gorge route linking the West
Coast and Canterbury will reopen at 11 am today.
SH73
was closed Monday afternoon when a slip above the Rock
Shelter, on the Otira/ West Coast side, spilled material,
including large boulders, onto the road, says Waka Kotahi NZ
Transport Agency.
One truck and trailer unit was
parked up under the shelter and its driver safely
relocated.
“Thanks to all drivers and regular road
users for your patience and taking the Lewis Pass route over
the past two days,” says Moira Whinham, Waka Kotahi
Maintenance Contract Manager for the West
Coast.
“The helicopter sluicing yesterday has
resolved this issue in the short term. A more permanent
solution is currently being explored.”
The Rock
Shelter was built in 2001 after the Viaduct was completed.
It was built to protect road users and their vehicles from
rockfall and slips which regularly occur at this part of the
winding road between the top of Arthur’s Pass and
Otira.
