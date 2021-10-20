Update On Police Investigations Into Gatherings Held On 16 October

Police have laid charges against four people in relation to organising and attending mass gatherings in the upper North Island on 16 October.

Today, in Auckland, a 63-year-old man has been charged in relation to an event at the Auckland Domain held in breach of Alert level 3 restrictions.

He has been charged with Failing to Comply with an Order (COVID-19) under the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act and Alert Level 3 Order and is also appearing before the Court for breach bail conditions.

He has been taken into custody and is due to appear in Court today via audio visual link.

The event on Saturday was in breach of the Alert level 3 restrictions in place for Auckland and our investigation into this gathering remains ongoing.

Police cannot rule out further enforcement action at this stage.

Meanwhile, in Waikato District two men have been summoned to appear in the Hamilton District Court in relation to a mass gathering at Claudelands Park, Hamilton on 16 October.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with failing to comply and is due to appear on 17 November.

A 56-year-old man has been charged with organising a mass gathering and failing to comply and is due to appear on 16 November.

In Northland District, a 47-year-old man has been summoned to appear in the Whangārei District Court on 25 October in relation to organising a mass gathering at Mander Park.

The Northland region was under Alert level 3 at the time this gathering took place.

Given these matters are now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment at this stage.

Police are reminding anyone that there are restrictions in place for regions under Alert level 3, which includes limits on gatherings to weddings, funeral and tangihanga with no more than 10 people.

Enforcement action will be strongly considered for instances such as these which are in breach of the restrictions.

