Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update On Police Investigations Into Gatherings Held On 16 October

Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 12:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have laid charges against four people in relation to organising and attending mass gatherings in the upper North Island on 16 October.

Today, in Auckland, a 63-year-old man has been charged in relation to an event at the Auckland Domain held in breach of Alert level 3 restrictions.

He has been charged with Failing to Comply with an Order (COVID-19) under the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act and Alert Level 3 Order and is also appearing before the Court for breach bail conditions.

He has been taken into custody and is due to appear in Court today via audio visual link.

The event on Saturday was in breach of the Alert level 3 restrictions in place for Auckland and our investigation into this gathering remains ongoing.

Police cannot rule out further enforcement action at this stage.

Meanwhile, in Waikato District two men have been summoned to appear in the Hamilton District Court in relation to a mass gathering at Claudelands Park, Hamilton on 16 October.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with failing to comply and is due to appear on 17 November.

A 56-year-old man has been charged with organising a mass gathering and failing to comply and is due to appear on 16 November.

In Northland District, a 47-year-old man has been summoned to appear in the Whangārei District Court on 25 October in relation to organising a mass gathering at Mander Park.

The Northland region was under Alert level 3 at the time this gathering took place.

Given these matters are now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment at this stage.

Police are reminding anyone that there are restrictions in place for regions under Alert level 3, which includes limits on gatherings to weddings, funeral and tangihanga with no more than 10 people.

Enforcement action will be strongly considered for instances such as these which are in breach of the restrictions.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Juggling Covid, And France’s Trump-like Populist


It is the age-old Covid problem. How to balance the needs for firms (and schools) to re-open against the need to protect public health. In the past, the balance has been struck by insisting that the best public health outcomes also deliver the best economic (and educational) outcomes. While that may still be objectively true, it is no longer a politically tenable position... More>>

Covid-19 & Education: NCEA And NZ Scholarship Exams To Proceed


NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams will proceed, including in areas where Alert Level 3 has been in place, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “The New Zealand Qualifications Authority, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health have been working together to ensure exams can be managed in a safe way, so students have the opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned... More>>





 
 

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:



National: Launches Back In Business Plan
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today launched National’s detailed plan to save livelihoods and unleash our economy in the face of the huge damage being wrought by the extended Covid lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


 Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 