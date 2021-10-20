Local Recovery Transition Period Extended In Marlborough

Marlborough’s mayor John Leggett today extended the local transition period from the region’s recent state of emergency caused by the 17 July storm for a further 28 days.

The notice of extension of the local recovery transition period, under Section 94D of the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002, came into effect at 12.21 pm today and expires at 12.20 pm on 17 November.

The extension covers the Wairau/Awatere Ward and the Marlborough Sounds Ward owing to the ongoing recovery requirements from the July flood event.

A Marlborough Roads Recovery Team (MRRT) is working closely with the Marlborough District Council and Marlborough Roads as the recovery effort continues.

