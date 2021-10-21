Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Welcome Packs Help Former Refugee Families Make Their New House A Home

Thursday, 21 October 2021, 7:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Red Cross

This month, New Zealand Red Cross’ Pathways to Settlement Programme will be delivering a welcome pack to former refugees’ households across Aotearoa to help them settle into their new homes.

The welcome packs are filled with essential household items, including laundry and cleaning supplies, kitchen and bathroom essentials and electrical products such as power boards. Each welcome pack will be hand-packed and donated by the local Bunnings team in their area. For those that enjoy gardening and growing their own produce, gardening support packs are also available upon request.

The first Bunnings packs have already made their way to Red Cross teams in Auckland, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Wellington, Blenheim, Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill. The initiative has been coordinated by the New Zealand Red Cross and Bunnings. Local Bunnings team members have been bundling up the welcome packs for Red Cross volunteers to deliver into the former refugees’ houses before they arrive in their new homes.

"We are so grateful for this incredible support from Bunnings," says Rachel O’Connor, New Zealand Red Cross General Manager Migration. "Having these packs available in every home where we are welcoming our former refugee arrivals brings real joy to our team. As well as providing household essentials, the packs are a tangible expression of manaakitanga and say much about the kindness and compassion of Kiwis."

Bunnings has a long history of supporting the New Zealand Red Cross with disaster and emergency response in the communities in which it operates. During the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes, the Bunnings team provided hands-on support and donations to help the communities get back on their feet. Local store teams have also lent their support for Red Cross Meals on Wheels and assistance for former refugees’ households in their local communities.

Bunnings New Zealand Director, Ben Camire said, "Our local teams have worked closely with New Zealand Red Cross for many years, supporting the great work they do in the local community during times of crisis and hardship. We are proud to be able to build on this support and help New Zealand Red Cross continue the important work they do through the Pathways to Settlement Programme".

With the phenomenal support of Red Cross volunteers, the New Zealand Red Cross Pathways to Settlement Programme provides former refugees with comprehensive settlement support for the first twelve months as they integrate into their new communities.

To find out more about New Zealand Red Cross’ Pathways to Settlement Programme and how you can help, please visit Pathways to Settlement | New Zealand Red Cross

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Juggling Covid, And France’s Trump-like Populist


It is the age-old Covid problem. How to balance the needs for firms (and schools) to re-open against the need to protect public health. In the past, the balance has been struck by insisting that the best public health outcomes also deliver the best economic (and educational) outcomes. While that may still be objectively true, it is no longer a politically tenable position... More>>

Covid-19 & Education: NCEA And NZ Scholarship Exams To Proceed


NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams will proceed, including in areas where Alert Level 3 has been in place, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “The New Zealand Qualifications Authority, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health have been working together to ensure exams can be managed in a safe way, so students have the opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned... More>>





 
 

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:



National: Launches Back In Business Plan
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today launched National’s detailed plan to save livelihoods and unleash our economy in the face of the huge damage being wrought by the extended Covid lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


 Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


