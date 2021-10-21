Community Help Needed To Identify Stormwater Impacts

Everyone in Timaru District is being asked to play their part in helping improve the long term health of our local waterways.

Timaru District Council and Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua are making a plan to help manage stormwater discharges from the urban areas of Timaru, Washdyke, Temuka and Pleasant Point. A management plan for Geraldine has already been completed.

A new survey has been launched at Timaru.govt.nz/smp which seeks public feedback on a range of identified stormwater issues, to help the Council understand the importance of these issues to the community and the impact on our local waterways.

This initial feedback will be used to shape the plan to ensure it meets local needs, this will then be made available for final comments before being put into action.

People can also learn more about the issues and have their say at one of four drop-in sessions in October.

• Tuesday 26 October Timaru Council Chambers - 12pm- 1pm

• Tuesday 26 October Timaru West End Hall - 6pm-7pm

• Wednesday 27th October Pleasant Point Town Hall - 6pm – 7pm

• Thursday 28th October Temuka Stadium Lounge - 6pm-7pm

Drainage and Water Manager Grant Hall said that it was important that everyone in the community took the opportunity to comment.

“Stormwater management is unique for every catchment. Local knowledge will help us prepare our plans for improving the management of stormwater, and prioritise improvements/maintenance of the stormwater system in areas that will most benefit the community,” he said.

“Stormwater Management Plans will set out our approach to improve the health and wellbeing of both waterways and our communities, and it’s important that those communities have their say.

“These plans will help address current stormwater issues and future proof the system as we continue to grow and respond to the impacts of climate change. They will also enable us to be in alignment with Te Mana o te Wai, and meet our legal requirement to comply with the Land and Water Regional Plan.”

Stormwater is the rainwater that runs off hard surfaces such as roofs, driveways, roads into drains, gutters, sumps and eventually enters the streams, rivers and waterways. It shouldn’t be confused with wastewater from your home and business, which is collected and treated at a wastewater treatment plant.

Everything that goes down the drain ends up in our waterways. It is important to keep stormwater clean and free from pollution to keep oil, grease, paint, metal particles and animal waste out of our streams and rivers.

This Stormwater Management Plan will help the council better manage stormwater and protect these critically important local waterways. For more information and to have your say visit Timaru.govt.nz/smp

