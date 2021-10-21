Santa Stuck In MIQ Till Christmas Eve
Thursday, 21 October 2021, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber
Santa Claus will be stuck in MIQ until December 24 and
with great disappointment has told his elves and fairies
that the much-loved Farmers Santa Parade will not be able to
go ahead for the first time in decades.
“Santa is so
sorry, but he too has to follow Covid restrictions,” says
Santa Parade Chair and CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber,
Michael Barnett. “His busy schedule getting everything
ready for his deliveries on Christmas Eve and delays in
shipping meant he couldn’t book his slot in quarantine
earlier even as an essential worker.”
“But kids,
do not worry. He will be here on time on Christmas Eve and
making his way to your place. And while we will miss the
parade, remember nothing can spoil Christmas and the spirit
of goodwill.”
Mr Barnett said Santa’s helpers from
sponsors to participants all share the disappointment of the
parade becoming a victim of the virus, but it will be back
bigger, better, and Covid free in
2022.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Juggling Covid, And France’s Trump-like Populist
It is the age-old Covid problem. How to balance the needs for firms (and schools) to re-open against the need to protect public health. In the past, the balance has been struck by insisting that the best public health outcomes also deliver the best economic (and educational) outcomes. While that may still be objectively true, it is no longer a politically tenable position... More>>
Covid-19 & Education: NCEA And NZ Scholarship Exams To Proceed
NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams will proceed, including in areas where Alert Level 3 has been in place, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “The New Zealand Qualifications Authority, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health have been working together to ensure exams can be managed in a safe way, so students have the opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned... More>>