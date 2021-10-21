Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough Roads Recovery – 21 October Update

Thursday, 21 October 2021, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A navigator is a person who navigates – and that is exactly what Charlotte Wood will be doing as she assumes the role of July Storm Recovery Navigator for the Marlborough District Council this week.

The Council’s new Recovery Navigator Charlotte Wood is ready to help guide affected residents and property owners to the right place for information and support
 

“I am here to help people navigate all the information available about the recovery and to steer them in the right direction,” said Charlotte. “It’s also all about connections – knowing where to guide people for additional support, depending on what they need.”

The newly created navigator role will shore up the Council’s ongoing support of affected communities as the region continues on its long road to recovery as a result of the 17 July storm.

Charlotte will work up to 20 hours per week for the next six months with a focus on assisting affected residents and property owners, many of whom are in the Marlborough Sounds. The composition of the hours are flexible so that anyone who needs to reach her can.

“Even if people just want a chat, I am here and happy to help. Please don’t be afraid to ring no matter how small you may feel the concern is. That is what I am here for,” she said. “I am passionate about communities and about empowering people to help themselves. It’s about building safe, resilient and connected communities.”

It’s a perfect extension of Charlotte’s other role as the Top of the South Neighbourhood Support coordinator for Marlborough, based out of the Emergency Operations Centre in Blenheim.

“In that role, Charlotte was involved in the emergency response to the July weather event so she already has an excellent understanding of what has happened and the type of need that exists, particularly in the Marlborough Sounds,” said Marlborough Recovery Manager, Marianne Aitken. “We have worked for some time to establish this role and it’s fantastic to have Charlotte on board with the recovery effort to provide this additional support where it is needed most.”

Charlotte can be contacted by email on recovery@marlborough.govt.nz

Subsidised Water Taxi Service

While the Recovery Navigator role will be focussed on residents and property owners, there are also support services available for visitors to the region too. This includes the Council’s subsidised water taxi service which was announced last week.

“There has been a high demand already from residents, business owners and visitors needing to travel into the Sounds for this,” said Marianne.

“We encourage people wanting to access the subsidy to contact the Marlborough i-SITE as the staff there can make bookings and align the water taxi services with other transport arrangements. Making bookings through the Marlborough i-SITE will also help us to build a better picture of the extent of the need that exists,” she said.

The Council is subsidising water transport at $25 per person, one way departures to support Kenepuru residents and visitors affected by the July Storm event. Services are available ex. Picton and Havelock. All residents, businesses owners, tradespeople, essential services and visitors are eligible for the subsidy.

The most up to date information on the water taxi services, including timetables, can be found on the Destination Marlborough website. Go to: https://marlboroughnz.com/kenepuruwatertaxi/ To make a booking, including alignment to other transport services, contact the Marlborough i-SITE: 0800 777 181 or email bookings@marlboroughnz.com

Roading

For the latest project updates from the Marlborough Roads Recovery Team go to: www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/marlborough-roads-recovery

The next update from the Marlborough Roads Recovery Team is planned for Wednesday 27 October.

Further Information

Anyone who needs support as a result of the July storm should contact the Council at recovery@marlborough.govt.nz

For the latest road status before you start your journey, please visit the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map: https://bit.ly/CDEM-Map

To stay up to date on the latest roading alerts, go to: https://bit.ly/RoadingAlertsMarl

For Resident’s Pass or Essential Service Pass information go to: https://bit.ly/RoadToRecoveryMarl

For roading information and queries please contact Marlborough Roads on 03 520 8024 or 0800 213 213 between 8.00 am - 5.00 pm, Monday to Friday. Alternatively, you can email the recovery team at recovery@marlboroughroads.com

