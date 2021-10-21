Further Update: Gathering At Auckland Domain
Thursday, 21 October 2021, 3:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have taken further enforcement action as part of
an investigation into mass gatherings held at the Auckland
Domain earlier this month.
Two people, a 44-year-old
woman and a 36-year-old man, have been summoned to appear in
the Auckland District Court on 11 November 2021.
They
will be appearing on charges relating to organising and
attending mass gatherings held on 2 and 16 October, in
breach of Alert level 3 restrictions.
Police enquiries
remain ongoing and we cannot rule out further enforcement
action being taken in this
matter.
