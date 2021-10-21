Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Lends Support To Wānaka Clean-up Event

Thursday, 21 October 2021, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

A community-wide clean-up event in Wānaka this weekend aims to raise awareness of global plastic pollution in waterways and on land.

Organisers of the Great Lake Wānaka Cleanup are encouraging individuals, families and groups of friends to collect as much waste as possible from the town centre’s lakefront, parks and reserves between 9.00-11.00am on Saturday 23 October.

Collected waste will then be dropped into a sculpture made by local artists entirely from building waste and chicken wire which will then be displayed at the Lake Wānaka Centre during next week’s Wao Summit 2021. The annual summit is a six-day event organised by local environmental not-for-profit group Wao Aotearoa aimed at mainstreaming sustainability and fostering diversity.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is supporting the summit by providing venue hire and organisational assistance, and also providing free disposal of the waste collected during Saturday’s clean-up event.

QLDC Waste Minimisation Project Officer Katherine Buttar is involved with the event and will be a member of the panel discussing plastic pollution following a screening of NZ-made documentary ‘For The Blue’ on Friday 29 October.

“The clean-up morning makes it easy for everyone in the community to come together and help keep Wānaka’s stunning landscape litter free,” she said.

Wao Aotearoa co-founder and trustee Monique Kelly said the aim was to keep the conversation going about simple steps people can take to reduce plastic waste.

“Displaying the waste we collect as a sculpture will help tell a story and grow awareness about the amount of plastic pollution locally. The documentary and panel discussion will then take that same story and project it on a global scale,” she said.

Anyone wishing to take part in the clean-up event should head to Wānaka’s Dinosaur Park at 9.00am this Saturday. They are encouraged to bring their own bucket or repurposed collection bag, gardening gloves (rather than single-use gloves), drink bottle and sturdy shoes. There is no charge but people are asked to register in advance via https://wao.co.nz/summit2021.

The screening of ‘For the Blue’ and panel discussion takes place at Wānaka Community Hub (34 McDougall Street) between 7.00-9.00pm on Friday 29 October. Tickets are available from https://wao.co.nz/summit2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Juggling Covid, And France’s Trump-like Populist


It is the age-old Covid problem. How to balance the needs for firms (and schools) to re-open against the need to protect public health. In the past, the balance has been struck by insisting that the best public health outcomes also deliver the best economic (and educational) outcomes. While that may still be objectively true, it is no longer a politically tenable position... More>>

Covid-19 & Education: NCEA And NZ Scholarship Exams To Proceed


NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams will proceed, including in areas where Alert Level 3 has been in place, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “The New Zealand Qualifications Authority, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health have been working together to ensure exams can be managed in a safe way, so students have the opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned... More>>





 
 

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:



National: Launches Back In Business Plan
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today launched National’s detailed plan to save livelihoods and unleash our economy in the face of the huge damage being wrought by the extended Covid lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 