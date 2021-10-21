Possible Covid Event Restrictions Postpone The TMC Trailers Trucking Industry To November 25/26th 2022

The organisers New Zealand Trucking Association have been watching the COVID-19 situation very closely in the lead up to the 2022 TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show, just 5 months away.

They strongly feel that running this large-scale show on 11/12 March 2022 is a high risk due to the uncertain environment at present. Although vaccination rates may be up by then and events permitted, we feel industry and the public might still have reservations about large crowds, booking travel and making commitments, when as we have seen the situation can change in a flash.

This show attracts tens of thousands of visitors from around NZ and Australia which brings in a significant amount of money into the city of Christchurch. Securing the new date has only been possible because of the willingness from the Christchurch City Council, Agriculture Park committee and all the users of the park including Riding for the Disabled and the various other community organisations to ensure this large-scale event happens in Christchurch.

The organisers are very grateful and appreciate the work that they have done to enable the new date. The show will go on, but later in the year. November 25/26 are the new dates and hopefully by then we can welcome visitors from around New Zealand and Australian. All the competitions that were to run at the show will now run in November. New dates for the TR Group Driving Championship heats in Auckland will be announced soon.

“It’s been a very difficult decision and a lot of planning from our team to secure the new date. We have received huge support from the Sponsors and Exhibitors who had some concerns already due to the congested supply chain that goods/equipment would arrive in time for the show. With so many people travelling to Christchurch and from overseas to attend the show, hopefully all travel is restored by then” said Dave Boyce CEO.

