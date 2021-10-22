Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sky Tower Lights For Blind Low Vision NZ

Friday, 22 October 2021, 9:46 am
Press Release: SKYCITY

Tonight, and tomorrow night the Sky Tower will glow orange in support of the Blind Low Vision NZ annual street appeal, which this year cannot go ahead in some regions due to COVID-19.

Blind Low Vision NZ (formally the Blind Foundation NZ) help an average of six New Zealanders every day with support for their sight loss.

Magic Talk Presenter Lloyd Burr made headlines last month when he created a replica of our iconic Sky Tower using his food packaging waste while in MIQ.

The tower was auctioned on Trade Me and secured by SkyCity Chief Executive Michael Ahearne for $600, with all proceeds going to Blind Low Vision NZ.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

