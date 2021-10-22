More To Explore In Kerikeri
Friday, 22 October 2021, 10:52 am
Press Release: NZ Walking Access Commission
More public access in Kerikeri means Te Tahawai Stream
Track can lead you all the way through to Waianiwaniwa
(Rainbow Falls) and beyond.
You could spend the day in
the historic township of Kerikeri, then make your way via Te
Tahawai Stream Track which means ‘beside the water’ to a
17 metre high waterfall named Te Wairere.
Wander along
the edge of the stream and through the valley of ancient
forest. Don’t forget to listen out for tui and
fantails.
Along the stream, you will be surrounded by
towering puriri, totara, and also mānuka which is
recognised for its medicinal properties in rongoā
(traditional Māori medicine).
Kerikeri is only 1 hour
and 15 minutes from Whangarei. Te Tahawai Stream Track is an
extension of the Wairoa Stream Track and one of many walks
in the area. It can be completed by itself or over a couple
of hours when connected with other sections.
Founder
of Vision Kerikeri, Rod Brown also created a book named
‘Wairoa Stream Kerikeri’ all about the community-led
restoration of Wairoa Stream.
Te Tahawai Stream Track
follows a tributary of Wairoa Stream and passes across
private land. The New Zealand Walking Access Commission
helped to negotiate public access over this land. The
Commission also helped negotiate public access in 2017 which
enabled construction of the main Wairoa Stream Track. This
gives more people the chance to enjoy an uninterrupted
hīkoi (walk) whether they live locally or are visiting for
the
weekend.
