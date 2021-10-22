Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More To Explore In Kerikeri

Friday, 22 October 2021, 10:52 am
Press Release: NZ Walking Access Commission

More public access in Kerikeri means Te Tahawai Stream Track can lead you all the way through to Waianiwaniwa (Rainbow Falls) and beyond.

You could spend the day in the historic township of Kerikeri, then make your way via Te Tahawai Stream Track which means ‘beside the water’ to a 17 metre high waterfall named Te Wairere.

Wander along the edge of the stream and through the valley of ancient forest. Don’t forget to listen out for tui and fantails.

Along the stream, you will be surrounded by towering puriri, totara, and also mānuka which is recognised for its medicinal properties in rongoā (traditional Māori medicine).

Kerikeri is only 1 hour and 15 minutes from Whangarei. Te Tahawai Stream Track is an extension of the Wairoa Stream Track and one of many walks in the area. It can be completed by itself or over a couple of hours when connected with other sections.

Founder of Vision Kerikeri, Rod Brown also created a book named ‘Wairoa Stream Kerikeri’ all about the community-led restoration of Wairoa Stream.

Te Tahawai Stream Track follows a tributary of Wairoa Stream and passes across private land. The New Zealand Walking Access Commission helped to negotiate public access over this land. The Commission also helped negotiate public access in 2017 which enabled construction of the main Wairoa Stream Track. This gives more people the chance to enjoy an uninterrupted hīkoi (walk) whether they live locally or are visiting for the weekend.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Walking Access Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Needs To Change Its Defence Habits


In a flashback to the military displays of days gone by, one of our frigates recently joined a Carrier Strike show of force in the South China Sea, en route to a joint military exercise in Singapore with our traditional allies, called BersamaGold21. Reportedly, Anna Powles, from the Centre of Defence and Security Studies at Massey University felt this to be a case of us doing our bit to uphold international law, and the right of free transit through the region in question... More>>

Covid-19 & Education: NCEA And NZ Scholarship Exams To Proceed


NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams will proceed, including in areas where Alert Level 3 has been in place, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “The New Zealand Qualifications Authority, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health have been working together to ensure exams can be managed in a safe way, so students have the opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned... More>>





 
 

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:



National: Launches Back In Business Plan
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today launched National’s detailed plan to save livelihoods and unleash our economy in the face of the huge damage being wrought by the extended Covid lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 