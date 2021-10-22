Possum Control At Kimberley Reserve, Levin
Friday, 22 October 2021, 11:26 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council
OSPRI New Zealand are carrying out a possum control
operation at Kimberley Reserve. OSPRI are leaders in
national pest control, providing a traceability scheme to
help create a Tuberculosis free New Zealand.
Possums
are the main source of Tuberculosis (TB) in New Zealand, a
bacterial disease which attacks the lungs and other organs.
Possums eat native plants and are a major threat to our
birdlife. By keeping possum numbers low our native wildlife
and bush get a chance to thrive.
OSPRI control a group
of over 100 management areas including Kimberley Reserve,
targeted according to disease patterns, geographical
features, control history, and future control
needs.
The focus of the pest control operation is to
reduce the number of possums that could carry and spread TB
in the area.
OSPRI are currently setting up the bait
stations at Kimberley Reserve, placed in trees which will
last for up to six months. They will do twice-weekly scans
of the areas affected to remove any dead carcasses.
It
is highly recommended that recreational users and dog
walkers remain on the formed paths and if animals are being
exercised, they are kept on a
leash.
