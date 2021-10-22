Serious Crash - Wainui Road, Raglan

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Wainui Road in Raglan.

Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash, involving a quad bike, just after 11am.

Initial indications are that two people have been seriously injured. They are being airlifted to hospital.

The road is closed between Manu Bay Road and Upper Wainui Road, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

