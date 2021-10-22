Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New On-demand Transport Service In South Auckland

Friday, 22 October 2021, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

AT Local is a new mode of public transport that will be trialled in Conifer Grove, Takaanini, and Papakura from October 31.

This on-demand service offers a quick and reliable way to travel around these suburbs, as well as providing easy connections to other public transport.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says: “AT Local vehicles are fully electric and if the trial of this service is successful it will enable more people to leave their cars at home, helping to reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion on our roads.

“The service integrates with public transport options in the area and will provide safe, flexible access to key bus and train routes.”

Papakura Local Board chair, Brent Catchpole, has welcomed the service.

“It’s a sustainable way to access essential jobs and goods and services, including vaccinations.

“Using electric vehicles is a plus for our environment and the design of the service makes it practical and convenient to use, especially to connect to another AT service.

“We hope residents will take it to their hearts and use it often.”

Executive General Manager of Integrated Networks, Mark Lambert, says AT Local will provide customers a more flexible way of traveling, while bridging the gap for those who weren’t able to access public transport previously.

“AT Local is about providing a safe, stress-free travel option for customers.

“This is the second iteration of this service, which has been redesigned to better integrate with other public transport options. People in Takaanini, Conifer Grove and Papakura will be able to access the train, key bus routes as well as other locations in the area without needing a car. This will also have the added bonus of alleviating the pressure on our nearby park and rides.”

Almost 400 AT Local pick up and drop off points are located throughout the service zone, meaning customers will only have a short walk (around 120 metres) at the start and end of their AT Local journey. AT Local is a rideshare service, so people will share the vehicle with other passengers going to the same place. At the current alert level AT Local will be using three ten-seater vans and will take a maximum of three customers per van to ensure physical distancing. Customers over 12 must wear a mask, unless they have an exemption, or they will not be able to use the service.

Bookings are made through the AT Local app or the AT customer call centre. Customers can book to travel straight away, or they can book up to a week in advance. Customers who require a wheelchair accessible van can specify this when booking.

Customers pay their fare using their AT HOP card. AT Local costs the same as a bus fare and all AT HOP concessions are accepted, including child, tertiary and SuperGold. If a customer uses AT Local within 30 minutes of using an AT bus or train, their AT Local fare is covered by their bus or train fare.

AT Local replaces the 371 bus that ran between Takaanini and Papakura stations. The number of people using this bus has remained low since it was introduced in 2016, and AT expects AT Local to better meet the needs of the community.

AT Local is available on weekdays from 5.30am-9.30pm, and 6.30am-8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

See more at AT.govt.nz/Local

