Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Vision Of ‘liveability’ Guides Waikato District’s Rapid Growth

Friday, 22 October 2021, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Council

Waikato District Council has undertaken a series of major initiatives in the past year to guide the district’s continuing rapid growth and to create liveable communities for the future says Mayor Allan Sanson.

In the Council’s Annual Report adopted this week, Mr Sanson says Waikato district was one of the fastest-growing districts in the country measured by new dwelling consents (with consents processed up 39.4% year on year), and that this brought considerable challenges and a heavy workload.

He highlighted the importance of the Council’s vision of ‘liveable, thriving and connected communities’ that underpinned the initiatives the Council had taken to guide this growth and the way the Council worked.

“We are proud that some of our most widely-used services recorded customer satisfaction levels of 80% or more including our libraries, parks and reserves, solid waste and recycling services, and wastewater services.”

Among some of the major initiatives undertaken in the past year, Mr Sanson says the Council has:

  • Adopted a Long Term Plan that advances many of the top priorities identified by the community to meet social, economic and environmental needs over the next 30 years,
  • Progressed the Proposed District Plan (PDP) offering a new spatial vision for community development, and pioneered videoconferencing for the PDP hearings making participation easier for submitters,
  • Worked with neighbouring councils and other agencies to manage growth throughout the ‘Hamilton-Auckland corridor’ and to advance the Waikato Housing initiative to address housing challenges in the region,
  • Secured $11.3 million from the Government’s post-COVID-19 stimulus funding package to accelerate work on wastewater, stormwater and water supply services,
  • Completed the third year of a $9 million-plus scheme of safety improvements on the district’s roading network which attracted an enhanced NZTA Waka Kotahi subsidy, saving more than $2.5 million over the full three years,
  • Approved the creation of Maaori wards for the 2022 and 2025 local government elections.
     

Other success stories in the past year included:

  • Diverting 6,568 tonnes of refuse from landfill,
  • Refurbishing the Tuakau library and re-roofing the Huntly Grandstand,
  • Building the Huntly rail platform for the Te Huia passenger train service to Auckland,
  • Committing grants totalling more than $700,000 from Council-owned or administered funds for distribution to 155 organisation in the district.
     

Mr Sanson says the Council continued to work to attract new business to the district in the interest of balanced growth and the provision of local employment opportunities. Major developments in the past year included a rezoning application for a $1.2 billion Sleepyhead manufacturing and residential development at Ohinewai, which was approved by a panel of independent commissioners.

He says the Council also worked hard to set rates and debt levels that balance affordability with the need to provide for a growing community.

Average rates per rateable property were $3,256.30 for 2020/21 and average debt per rateable property is $2,720.35.

“This is 61 per cent below our debt servicing limit, offering capacity for funding services and facilities as needed for the future.”

The Annual Report and Annual Report Summary are now available on our website at: Annual Report (waikatodistrict.govt.nz)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Needs To Change Its Defence Habits


In a flashback to the military displays of days gone by, one of our frigates recently joined a Carrier Strike show of force in the South China Sea, en route to a joint military exercise in Singapore with our traditional allies, called BersamaGold21. Reportedly, Anna Powles, from the Centre of Defence and Security Studies at Massey University felt this to be a case of us doing our bit to uphold international law, and the right of free transit through the region in question... More>>

Government: New COVID-19 Protection Framework Delivers Greater Freedoms For Vaccinated New Zealanders


Vaccinated New Zealanders will regain everyday freedoms when the country moves to a new simplified COVID-19 Protection Framework that doesn’t rely on nationwide lockdowns as the main measure to stop the virus spreading. In a suite of announcements that establish a pathway out of restrictions the Government is also providing up to $940 million per fortnight to support businesses through the challenging period... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:


Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 