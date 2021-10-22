Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland And Part Of Waikato Compliance Update

Friday, 22 October 2021, 2:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 33 people have been charged with a total of 35 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm yesterday (Thursday 21 October 2021).

Of these, 23 were for failing to comply with order (COVID-19), nine were for failure to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction, two were for assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs enforcement officer and one was a Health Act breach.

In the same time period, 30 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 5,332 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato.

Alert Level 2 compliance update:

Fifty people have been charged with a total of 55 offences in Alert Level 2, as at 5pm yesterday (Thursday 21 October 2021).

Of these, 43 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), three for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, three for Failing to Stop (COVID-related), and one is for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 22 people have been warned – 12 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and eight for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19).

One person has received a youth referral for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19).

To date, Police have received a total of 2,310 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert Level 2.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, a total of 825,756 vehicles have now been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a total of 10,142 vehicles having been turned around.

25,874 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 162 of those vehicles being turned around.

A total of 51 out of 5212 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints yesterday, while 111 vehicles out of 20,662 were turned around at the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 51,309 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 1313 of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 24 of those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.

