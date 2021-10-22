Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC Covid Update Friday 22 October

Friday, 22 October 2021, 2:52 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

HWM quote

“We’re in the midst of a global pandemic, people are dying from Covid and the Government has been signaling for months vaccination is our ticket to a more normal future. To put it simply, if we want to party this summer at the TSB Festival of Lights or go to concerts at the Bowl in Pukekura Park, we all need to do our bit and get doubled jabbed. We’ve been working to support the Taranaki District Health Board to implement the Government’s vaccination plan with Iwi to try to keep Delta out, boost the local economy and keep our families and friends safe,” says Neil Holdom Mayor of the New Plymouth District.

Traffic light system

· The Government has made it clear that we need to get vaccinated if we want life to get back to normal.

· It has announced a new traffic light system this morning that will replace the Covid Alert Level system when every DHB region hits a 90% vaccination rate.

· Limits on numbers, social distancing, contact tracing and mask-wearing rules in public places will continue, but some of these measures might be eased with the introduction of vaccination certificates.

· It will allow “highly targeted, localised lockdowns” and sets different rules for Green, Orange and Red levels:

o Green – when there are limited community cases and the health system is coping.

o Orange – when community cases are rising and the health system is under pressure.

o Red – when we need to protect at-risk people and prevent our hospitals being overrun with cases.

· The current Covid Alert Level system stays in place across Aotearoa until all DHBs hit the 90% vax rate, except:

o Auckland may move in to the system ahead of the rest of the country when its three DHB’s hit the 90% rate.

· Full details on the traffic light system are here on the Government’s Covid website.

· Come on team, the message is clear, let’s vax to the max.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Needs To Change Its Defence Habits


In a flashback to the military displays of days gone by, one of our frigates recently joined a Carrier Strike show of force in the South China Sea, en route to a joint military exercise in Singapore with our traditional allies, called BersamaGold21. Reportedly, Anna Powles, from the Centre of Defence and Security Studies at Massey University felt this to be a case of us doing our bit to uphold international law, and the right of free transit through the region in question... More>>

Government: New COVID-19 Protection Framework Delivers Greater Freedoms For Vaccinated New Zealanders


Vaccinated New Zealanders will regain everyday freedoms when the country moves to a new simplified COVID-19 Protection Framework that doesn’t rely on nationwide lockdowns as the main measure to stop the virus spreading. In a suite of announcements that establish a pathway out of restrictions the Government is also providing up to $940 million per fortnight to support businesses through the challenging period... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:


Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 