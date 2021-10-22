Two New Positive COVID-19 Cases In Northland
Friday, 22 October 2021, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health
There are two new cases of COVID-19 isolating near
Kaikohe, Northland. The two cases are contacts of a recently
diagnosed case in Auckland. They are not linked to the
earlier reported cases who visited Northland.
The
individuals recently travelled to the Kaikohe area from
Auckland. This was permitted travel under Alert Level 3. The
individuals are now isolating.
The individuals were
tested on 20 October. They were not included in today’s
case numbers as their test results were received after the
Ministry’s daily reporting period.
A case
investigation is underway and so far it has identified a
limited number of close contacts. These individuals are
currently being tested.
Interviews are also being
undertaken to determine any locations of interest. People
living in the Kaikohe area are asked to monitor the Ministry
of Health’s locations of interest page which will be
regularly updated.
The situation is currently being
assessed and the Ministry will provide further public health
advice if required.
Additional testing in the area is
being arranged and details will be available on the Healthpoint
website.
Those in Northland are reminded to get
vaccinated this weekend if they are not already. If they
have had a first dose three weeks or more ago, then they can
get their second dose now. Vaccination clinic locations
across the Northland region are available on the Northland
DHB
website.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Needs To Change Its Defence Habits
In a flashback to the military displays of days gone by, one of our frigates recently joined a Carrier Strike show of force in the South China Sea, en route to a joint military exercise in Singapore with our traditional allies, called BersamaGold21. Reportedly, Anna Powles, from the Centre of Defence and Security Studies at Massey University felt this to be a case of us doing our bit to uphold international law, and the right of free transit through the region in question... More>>
Government: New COVID-19 Protection Framework Delivers Greater Freedoms For Vaccinated New Zealanders
Vaccinated New Zealanders will regain everyday freedoms when the country moves to a new simplified COVID-19 Protection Framework that doesn’t rely on nationwide lockdowns as the main measure to stop the virus spreading. In a suite of announcements that establish a pathway out of restrictions the Government is also providing up to $940 million per fortnight to support businesses through the challenging period... More>>
ALSO: