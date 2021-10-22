Serious Crash, Ōtāne - Eastern

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH 2, Ōtāne.

Indications are one person has been seriously injured.

The road is closed and traffic management is in place.

There are diversions in place north of the crash site advising heavy vehicles

to use Te Aute Trust Road and light vehicles to use Te Onepu Road.

All vehicles south of the crash site are being diverted at College Road.

The road is expected to be closed for sometime.

© Scoop Media

