Māori Television Wins Gold At Promax Anz 2021 Awards

Māori Television has scored gold for excellence at one of the biggest marketing awards in Australasia.

Māori Television walked away with two golds, a silver as well as Best Newcomer at the Promax ANZ Awards 2021 last night.

The two Gold Awards were awarded for promotion of the powerful documentary, AKE AKE AKE – the story of the battle for Ihumātao. Silver was awarded for Māori Television’s campaign around last year’s general elections.

And our young Creative Producer, Taylor Hohepa, was identified as one to watch, taking out the rookie of the year Rocket Award for Best Newcomer.

The Promax ANZ Awards recognise outstanding achievement among the biggest media organisations in Australasia.

Tāhuhu Rangapū, Shane Taurima, said Māori Television had one of the smallest teams who were literally worth their weight in gold.

“We are very proud to have a team who don’t have the same resources yet continually punch above their weight. To be nominated in six categories and walk away with top awards is a testament to their passion and commitment.

“We are equally thankful to our production community and whānau who entrust their stories to us. Their mahi and the value of unique Māori perspectives is now internationally recognised.”

The Promax ANZ Awards judge promotions and campaigns on the ability to ignite viewers and engage audiences.

It is the highest performance for Māori Television at any marketing awards to date.

Māori Television was recognised in the following categories

GOLD AWARD – AKE AKE AKE –– Best Documentary or Factual (Glenn Anderson)

GOLD AWARD – AKE AKE AKE – GOLD – Best Image Campaign (Glenn Anderson)

SILVER AWARD – WHAKATAU ELECTIONS 2020 – SILVER – Best News Special Event (Taylor Hohepa)

PROMAX ANZ Rocket Award 2021 (Best up and comer with less than 2yrs experience) (Taylor Hohepa)

TOP THREE NOMINATION – AHIKĀROA – Best Drama Promo (Taylor Hohepa)

TOP THREE NOMINATION – TERMINATOR – Best Something for Nothing (Glenn Anderson)

