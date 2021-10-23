Mayoral Comment On Covid-19 Case In Blenheim

Mayor John Leggett said he was disappointed to hear the news of a confirmed Covid-19 case in Blenheim this morning but was confident the Ministry of Health, Nelson Marlborough District Health Board and the Primary Health Organisation would manage the situation effectively.

“Our emergency response system in Marlborough is second to none and all our agencies will work closely together to manage this.”

“We already have a high vaccination rate in Marlborough – 78% per cent of those eligible have had two doses and 90% have had one dose.”

“I encourage those who have not done so already to get vaccinated.”

People in Blenheim are asked to monitor the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page, which is regularly updated.

“Fortunately this case is deemed low risk but people need to be vigilant and get tested if they have any symptoms.”

“This is not the news we wanted to hear at the beginning of Labour Weekend. Marlborough has done it tough this year with lockdowns and a major storm event in mid-July.”

Testing is available at: Blenheim CBAC: Horton Park, off Redwood St; open 9am to 5.30pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The Ministry of Health is monitoring the situation and will provide further public health advice as required.

