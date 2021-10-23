Mayoral Comment On Covid-19 Case In Blenheim
Saturday, 23 October 2021, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Mayor John Leggett said he was disappointed to hear the
news of a confirmed Covid-19 case in Blenheim this morning
but was confident the Ministry of Health, Nelson Marlborough
District Health Board and the Primary Health Organisation
would manage the situation effectively.
“Our
emergency response system in Marlborough is second to none
and all our agencies will work closely together to manage
this.”
“We already have a high vaccination rate in
Marlborough – 78% per cent of those eligible have had two
doses and 90% have had one dose.”
“I encourage
those who have not done so already to get
vaccinated.”
People in Blenheim are asked to monitor
the Ministry of Health’s locations
of interest page, which is regularly
updated.
“Fortunately this case is deemed low risk
but people need to be vigilant and get tested if they have
any symptoms.”
“This is not the news we wanted to
hear at the beginning of Labour Weekend. Marlborough has
done it tough this year with lockdowns and a major storm
event in mid-July.”
Testing is available at:
Blenheim CBAC: Horton Park, off Redwood St; open 9am to
5.30pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
The Ministry
of Health is monitoring the situation and will provide
further public health advice as
required.
