Hamilton Police appeal for information following hit and run
Saturday, 23 October 2021, 1:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for information after a hit and run
incident in Hamilton
overnight.
A teenage girl
suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle
in
Boundary Road just before 2am.
The vehicle,
described as being silver, did not stop.
It was last
seen turning left from Boundary Road on to Heaphy Terrace.
It
then continued travelling northbound.
Police
would like to hear from anyone who has information which
could help us
identify and locate the vehicle and the
driver.
If you can help, please get in touch via 105
and quote file number
211023/7765.
Information
can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
