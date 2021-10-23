Hamilton Police appeal for information following hit and run

Police are appealing for information after a hit and run incident in Hamilton

overnight.

A teenage girl suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in

Boundary Road just before 2am.

The vehicle, described as being silver, did not stop.

It was last seen turning left from Boundary Road on to Heaphy Terrace. It

then continued travelling northbound.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information which could help us

identify and locate the vehicle and the driver.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number

211023/7765.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

