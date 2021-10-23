Incident, Clevedon-Kawakawa Road, Kawakawa Bay - Counties Ma

Police are responding to an incident on Clevedon-Kawakawa Road, Kawakawa Bay.

As a result, a section of the road has been closed and cordons are in place.

Diversions are currently located at the intersection of Kawakawa-Orere Road

and Clevedon-Kawakawa Road, and where Turei Road intersects with

Clevedon-Kawakawa Road.

Updates will be provided when available.

© Scoop Media

