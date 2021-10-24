Serious crash, Wheki Valley - Northland
Sunday, 24 October 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash near Wheki
Valley, Whangarei
District.
Emergency services were
alerted to the two vehicle crash on State Highway
14
between Otuhi and Whatitiri Roads at around
9:40am.
Initial indications suggest there are several
people with serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has
been advised.
The road is closed and motorists are advised
to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
