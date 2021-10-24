Serious crash, Wheki Valley - Northland

Police are at the scene of a serious crash near Wheki Valley, Whangarei

District.

Emergency services were alerted to the two vehicle crash on State Highway 14

between Otuhi and Whatitiri Roads at around 9:40am.

Initial indications suggest there are several people with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect

delays.



