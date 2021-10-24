Police seek witnesses to Waikanae firearms incident
Sunday, 24 October 2021, 2:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Eddie Sutherland:
Police have arrested
one person following reports of a firearm
being
discharged in Waikanae this morning.
Police were
alerted to reports of a firearm being discharged and a
report of
a firearm presented at a member of the public
in Waikanae shortly after 8am.
No one was injured. Police
have one person in custody and are not seeking
anyone
else in relation to this incident.
We acknowledge this was
a very distressing incident and we want to reassure
the
Waikanae community that there is no risk to their general
safety.
There will be an increased Police presence in
Waikanae today while staff
continue to establish the
circumstances of the incident.
We would like to hear from
any members of the public or witnesses that may
have
information that could assist Police. Anyone who has
information is
asked to contact Police on 105 or
information can be passed on anonymously
via Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
