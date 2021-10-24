Police seek witnesses to Waikanae firearms incident

Detective Inspector Eddie Sutherland:

Police have arrested one person following reports of a firearm being

discharged in Waikanae this morning.

Police were alerted to reports of a firearm being discharged and a report of

a firearm presented at a member of the public in Waikanae shortly after 8am.

No one was injured. Police have one person in custody and are not seeking

anyone else in relation to this incident.

We acknowledge this was a very distressing incident and we want to reassure

the Waikanae community that there is no risk to their general safety.

There will be an increased Police presence in Waikanae today while staff

continue to establish the circumstances of the incident.

We would like to hear from any members of the public or witnesses that may

have information that could assist Police. Anyone who has information is

asked to contact Police on 105 or information can be passed on anonymously

via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

