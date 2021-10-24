UPDATE: Waikanae Firearms Incident

A 32-year-old man will face significant charges after today’s serious

firearms incident in Waikanae.

The man is due to appear in the Porirua District Court tomorrow charged with:

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Two charges of using a firearm against a law enforcement officer

Two charges of aggravated robbery

Two charges of discharging a firearm

Two charges of kidnapping

Commission of a crime with a firearm

Two charges of presenting a firearm

Threatening to Kill

Unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Other charges are also being considered.

“As the seriousness of these charges indicate, this was an extremely distressing incident for members of the Waikanae community who were simply going about their day," says Detective Inspector Eddie Sutherland.

“We continue to ensure these victims have support and ask anyone who has not yet come forward to contact us.

"We would also like to thank the community and can reassure them we are not looking for any other suspects in relation to today's events."

Police would like to request any CCTV or dash camera footage which might have captured the incident that allegedly began in Peka Peka and concluded in Waikanae.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 211024/1246.

Information can be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

As the matters are now before the Courts, Police are not in a position to provide further comment.

