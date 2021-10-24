UPDATE: Waikanae Firearms Incident
Sunday, 24 October 2021, 6:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 32-year-old man will face significant charges after
today’s serious
firearms incident in
Waikanae.
The man is due to appear in the Porirua
District Court tomorrow charged with:
- Unlawful
possession of a firearm
- Two charges of using a
firearm against a law enforcement officer
- Two
charges of aggravated robbery
- Two charges of
discharging a firearm
- Two charges of
kidnapping
- Commission of a crime with a
firearm
- Two charges of presenting a
firearm
- Threatening to Kill
- Unlawful
possession of a stolen motor vehicle
Other
charges are also being considered.
“As the
seriousness of these charges indicate, this was an extremely
distressing incident for members of the Waikanae community
who were simply going about their day," says Detective
Inspector Eddie Sutherland.
“We continue to ensure
these victims have support and ask anyone who has not yet
come forward to contact us.
"We would also like to
thank the community and can reassure them we are not looking
for any other suspects in relation to today's
events."
Police would like to request any CCTV or dash
camera footage which might have captured the incident that
allegedly began in Peka Peka and concluded in
Waikanae.
Anyone who has information is asked to
contact Police on 105 and quote file number
211024/1246.
Information can be passed on anonymously
via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
As the matters are
now before the Courts, Police are not in a position to
provide further
comment.
