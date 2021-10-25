Arrests Made And Property Recovered Following Hawke’s Bay Search Warrants

Sergeant Bryan Smith:

Search warrants executed across multiple properties in Hawke’s Bay over the weekend saw Police make a number of arrests and recover stolen property.

Earlier this month, Police were advised a Ford Ranger ute towing a 6.5 metre boat had been stolen in Napier.

The Hawke’s Bay Precision Targeting Team located the ute during a search warrant at a Napier property on Saturday.

One person was arrested as a result.

The stolen boat and its trailer, along with a stolen Toyota Caldina were recovered during a second search warrant in Napier.

Four people were arrested at this address in relation to the stolen property and on other unrelated matters.

Stolen vehicles including, a Ford Ranger ute, a Toyota Hilux ute and a BMW were recovered during a third search warrant.

Police also located stolen items from the boat at this property, including fishing reels, reel holders, a diesel tank, and a firearm.

Four people were arrested at this address, two in relation to the stolen property and two others on unrelated matters.

Police actively target offenders who commit this type of offending and we will hold them accountable for their actions.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of crime should call Police on 111 if it is happening now, or on 105 if it has happened.

Reports can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111

