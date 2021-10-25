Help Crime Stoppers Combat Methamphetamine
Monday, 25 October 2021, 5:29 pm
Press Release: Crime Stoppers NZ
Crime Stoppers is after the public’s help to hold those
responsible for the distribution of methamphetamine and
serious drugs to account.
It’s the third week of a
series of Crime Stoppers crime awareness campaigns that will
run until January next year. The aim is to encourage people
to safely and anonymously report what they know about crime
in Aotearoa, New Zealand.
Crime Stoppers CEO Hadyn
Smith says the distribution of methamphetamine is affecting
every part of Aotearoa New Zealand. It hurts everyone that
it touches.
“Not only does it cause huge harm to
families, it also undermines many of our community members
ability to fully function and contribute to our health and
wellbeing.”
Mr Smith says that for the users, it’s
a serious health issue, but for the methamphetamine
manufacturers and distributors, it’s a business that
wreaks havoc in every community.
He says, "Anyone with
information on the distribution of methamphetamine should
contact Crime Stoppers and allow us to pass that information
on safely".
A range of posters has been created to
promote the campaign. They are A3 and A4 printable, and Week
3 can be found on the Crime
Stoppers resources page.
Crime Stoppers wants
people to report what they know safely and anonymously. This
can be done online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org
or by phone on 0800 555 111. Reports can be made 24 hours a
day, seven days a
week.
