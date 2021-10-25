Homicide Investigation Under Way In Relation To Māngere Death

Statement to be attributed to a Police spokesperson.

A homicide investigation is under way after a 69-year-old man died following an assault in Māngere East early on Sunday morning (24 October).

The man was critically injured in the assault, which occurred at his home.

He was transported to Middlemore Hospital and tragically passed away last night.

A 58-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent in relation to the assault, and is scheduled to appear in Manukau District Court today.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing and further charges may be laid. Police can confirm however that nobody else is being sought in relation to the death.

