Appeal For Information - Unexplained Hamilton Death

On 1 December 2019, 33-year-old father Joshua Terrey was found deceased in a garden at the Western Community Centre in Nawton, Hamilton.

Josh's death is being treated as unexplained and is the subject of an ongoing investigation named Operation Holyoke.

As part of Operation Holyoke, we would like to speak to the occupants of the car shown in this CCTV image – a light-coloured sedan, with a horizontal trim running across the doors and a sunroof.

The car was seen at the community centre in the early hours of 1 December and we believe the occupants may be able to assist with our investigation.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 191202/6880.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

