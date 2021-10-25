CEAC Calls Again For Government Serious Action On Climate Change Now

Government - if you are not convinced yet, at the gravity of this issue please; - watch as the weather is changing as this year we have had the greatest weather damage in our provincial regions around NZ this year.

We need rail to reduce the climbing rate of truck freight emissions as freight transport is a large use of fuel and emitter of carbon emissions.

Government our East coast Councils nor residents cannot cope with the weather changes occurring now with increasing climate change emissions occurring under Labour Government watch the link depicted below.

We stand in support Greenpeace on this issue.

Climate change risks to be assessed as New Zealand's emissions labelled 'disturbing'

The Ministry for the Environment has appointed an expert panel to assess climate change amid claims that New Zealand's emission levels are "disturbing".

A poll found most New Zealanders take climate change seriously but few believe enough will be done to help prevent it.

The inventory showed New Zealand's gross emissions increased 2.2 percent between 2016 and 2017, and increased by 23 percent between 1990 and 2017. It prompted Greenpeace executive director Russel Norman to criticise the Zero Carbon Act.

"The world now has just a decade to cut carbon emissions in half to avoid climate catastrophe. We're already feeling the effects here in New Zealand, with extreme weather events like the Nelson fires, the recent storms, floods and droughts."

"From what we hear [the Government] will be setting emission reduction targets thirty years away, overseen by a climate commission with no powers to enforce the targets. This is not an approach that is consistent with the urgency of the climate emergency," he said.

CEAC stands in support Greenpeace on this issue.

Government go to COPS26 and tell them to move NOW to cut transport emissions.

There has never been a more crucial time for us all to act on climate change. The actions we take now will be our legacy and will shape the lives of future generations.

THEN WE WILL BE ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY.

