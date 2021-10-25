Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CEAC Calls Again For Government Serious Action On Climate Change Now

Monday, 25 October 2021, 5:54 pm
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

Government - if you are not convinced yet, at the gravity of this issue please; - watch as the weather is changing as this year we have had the greatest weather damage in our provincial regions around NZ this year.

We need rail to reduce the climbing rate of truck freight emissions as freight transport is a large use of fuel and emitter of carbon emissions.

Government our East coast Councils nor residents cannot cope with the weather changes occurring now with increasing climate change emissions occurring under Labour Government watch the link depicted below.

We stand in support Greenpeace on this issue.

Climate change risks to be assessed as New Zealand's emissions labelled 'disturbing'

The Ministry for the Environment has appointed an expert panel to assess climate change amid claims that New Zealand's emission levels are "disturbing".

A poll found most New Zealanders take climate change seriously but few believe enough will be done to help prevent it.

The inventory showed New Zealand's gross emissions increased 2.2 percent between 2016 and 2017, and increased by 23 percent between 1990 and 2017. It prompted Greenpeace executive director Russel Norman to criticise the Zero Carbon Act.

"The world now has just a decade to cut carbon emissions in half to avoid climate catastrophe. We're already feeling the effects here in New Zealand, with extreme weather events like the Nelson fires, the recent storms, floods and droughts."

James Shaw said; "The world now has just a decade to cut carbon emissions in half to avoid climate catastrophe. We're already feeling the effects here in New Zealand, with extreme weather events like the Nelson fires, the recent storms, floods and droughts."

Russel Norman from Greenpeace said, "The inventory showed New Zealand's gross emissions increased 2.2 percent between 2016 and 2017, and increased by 23 percent between 1990 and 2017. It prompted Greenpeace executive director Russel Norman to criticise the Zero Carbon Act."

"From what we hear [the Government] will be setting emission reduction targets thirty years away, overseen by a climate commission with no powers to enforce the targets. This is not an approach that is consistent with the urgency of the climate emergency," he said.

The world now has now less than a decade to cut carbon emissions in half to avoid climate catastrophe. We're already feeling the effects here in New Zealand, with extreme weather events like the fires, the recent storms, floods and droughts.

CEAC stands in support Greenpeace on this issue.

Government go to COPS26 and tell them to move NOW to cut transport emissions.

There has never been a more crucial time for us all to act on climate change. The actions we take now will be our legacy and will shape the lives of future generations.

THEN WE WILL BE ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Needs To Change Its Defence Habits


In a flashback to the military displays of days gone by, one of our frigates recently joined a Carrier Strike show of force in the South China Sea, en route to a joint military exercise in Singapore with our traditional allies, called BersamaGold21. Reportedly, Anna Powles, from the Centre of Defence and Security Studies at Massey University felt this to be a case of us doing our bit to uphold international law, and the right of free transit through the region in question... More>>

Government: New COVID-19 Protection Framework Delivers Greater Freedoms For Vaccinated New Zealanders


Vaccinated New Zealanders will regain everyday freedoms when the country moves to a new simplified COVID-19 Protection Framework that doesn’t rely on nationwide lockdowns as the main measure to stop the virus spreading. In a suite of announcements that establish a pathway out of restrictions the Government is also providing up to $940 million per fortnight to support businesses through the challenging period... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:


Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 