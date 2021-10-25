Police arrest man at New Brighton Beach
Monday, 25 October 2021, 7:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Christchurch Police have arrested a man in relation to
indecent assaults at
New Brighton Beach this
afternoon.
Police were notified at about 1:45pm that a man
was behaving inappropriately
towards females at the beach
and located the alleged offender nearby.
A 46-year-old man
was taken into custody and is due to appear in
the
Christchurch District Court tomorrow. He is facing
three charges of indecent
assault and one charge of
resists police.
Police are aware that there were a number
of people in the area at the time,
and there may be other
people who were approached by the man or witnessed
his
behaviour.
We encourage anyone who has any
information which may assist the
investigation to get in
touch by calling Police on 105 and quoting file
number
211025/4455.
Police would like to reassure the public that
these incidents are taken
extremely seriously and support
is available for those impacted if
required.
