Police arrest man at New Brighton Beach

Christchurch Police have arrested a man in relation to indecent assaults at

New Brighton Beach this afternoon.

Police were notified at about 1:45pm that a man was behaving inappropriately

towards females at the beach and located the alleged offender nearby.

A 46-year-old man was taken into custody and is due to appear in the

Christchurch District Court tomorrow. He is facing three charges of indecent

assault and one charge of resists police.

Police are aware that there were a number of people in the area at the time,

and there may be other people who were approached by the man or witnessed his

behaviour.

We encourage anyone who has any information which may assist the

investigation to get in touch by calling Police on 105 and quoting file

number 211025/4455.

Police would like to reassure the public that these incidents are taken

extremely seriously and support is available for those impacted if required.

