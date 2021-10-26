Man Arrested In Relation To Online Sexual Offending - Southern

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Regan Boucher, Dunedin Child Protection Team.

Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to the sexual grooming of a young person.

A 31-year-old Dunedin man will appear in Dunedin District Court on 26 November 2021 on charges relating to various sexual offences, including meeting a young person following sexual grooming.

The arrest has come about after the man allegedly made contact with a number of victims online, purporting himself to be a 15-year-old boy.

The alleged offender created fictitious online social media profiles to arrange to meet victims he had contacted online.

This is an important reminder that the internet is a place where people are able to remain anonymous and prey on the vulnerable.

It is vital that parents are aware of who their children are communicating with and have some open and frank conversations about keeping safe, not giving out personal information and not meeting up with strangers.

Parents and caregivers can find useful information about keeping children safe online at www.netsafe.org.nz.

Police would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have communicated or met with the alleged offender, or fallen victim to this type of offending.

Anyone with any information which could assist Police can contact the Dunedin Police Station on 03 471 4800. Alternatively, information can also be provided to Police on 105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

No other details of the offending can be released due to the age of the victims and due to the matter now being before the court.

