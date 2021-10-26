Police aware of planned hīkoi

Police are aware of a planned hīkoi intending to travel from Rotorua to

Northland early on Wednesday.

We are strongly advising those who intend to take part in this that any

travel across the Auckland boundary that is not specifically permitted by the

Health order requires an exemption.

Police have been planning around this hīkoi and we are monitoring the

situation. As a result, there will be an increased Policing presence at the

Auckland boundary.

Those who are found to be deliberately breaching alert level restrictions can

expect to face enforcement action. Anyone found to have unlawfully crossed

the Auckland boundary may also face difficulties in returning to their place

of residence given the restrictions in place.

Police have been also liaising closely with our Iwi partners in Tāmaki

Makaurau and Northland on this matter.

These boundaries are in place to help stop the spread of Covid-19 given the

increased risk that the Delta variant poses to our communities.

Police and Iwi are coming to this kaupapa from the same place and we remind

those intending on taking part in this hīkoi that crossing the boundary

cannot happen until such time as Covid-19 restrictions allow for this.

As part of our planning, Police are advising members of the public not

involved in the hīkoi who may be undertaking permitted travel late this

evening to delay this if at all possible.

There are likely to be road closures put in place in the event that those

involved in this hīkoi attempt to unlawfully cross the Auckland boundary.

© Scoop Media

