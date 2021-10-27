Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$340K In TECT Funding Approved For Environmental Conservation Efforts

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 9:13 am
Press Release: TECT

Eight environmental conservation groups in the Western Bay of Plenty are celebrating after approval of a TECT grant which will provide funding for two years of operating costs.

The funding application was approved in September, granting $341,880. Facilitated by Bay Conservation Alliance (BCA), the application pulled together the various needs of BCA and seven of its member groups into one collective submission.

The joint funding application was the second of its kind to be received by TECT, with a similar submission made by BCA in 2019.

BCA is an organisation that supports community-led environmental restoration and nature conservation.

The charity works to reduce the administration load on its members, supporting them with tasks like financial management, communications and marketing, volunteer recruitment and management, fundraising, advocacy, and project management.

Bay Conservation Alliance CEO Michelle Elborn says it is constantly obvious that the back-end administration of any charitable work can be taxing.

"So, for us to be able to offer some support to lighten the load on things like website development, funding applications, or organising volunteer systems means the group volunteers can enjoy the hands-on stuff more."

Elborn says that having one application has been a game-changer.

"This is such a valuable opportunity to reduce the admin burden on our member groups. By BCA coordinating one funding application on behalf of multiple groups, it becomes a win-win for everyone.

"We can support our groups to understand what funding options match their needs and hopefully give TECT some further assurance their investment is well placed and supported."

Elborn notes the ease of the application process with support from TECT staff.

"The criteria is clear, and while the application process is thorough, it all makes sense. Now we have traversed it a couple of times, it's a comfortable process. The best thing is staff are very approachable and supportive, where any clarifications are required.

"It feels fantastic to receive this multi-year funding a second time around. Work in the environment is ongoing, and so to have certainty of project funds beyond a year is so reassuring. And again, it reduces the admin load, meaning the focus can be on the real work on the ground – so thank you, TECT."

A new initiative launched by BCA in January was the Bay Conservation Cadets – Tauira Mahi programme, which will be supported by TECT's funding.

The employment, training and development programme seeks to upskill unemployed, under-employed, or those changing career pathways whilst also delivering environmental and conservation benefits.

Cadets have an employment contract and receive training in multiple areas to enable a career path into the environmental sector and the many positions that Jobs for Nature and other programmes are providing.

"We are currently into our third training programme for the year, which has given us the opportunity to now work with 30 adult cadets," says Elborn. "It's been really inspiring to watch them grow, with a number of them now in longer-term employment relating to conservation."

BCA also run a nature education programme in schools, where students discover how unique New Zealand is, gain an insight into many of the conservation challenges in New Zealand, and learn a set of practical conservation skills.

Project Parore was another one of the successful TECT funding recipients. The project promotes sustainable catchment management across eight stream catchments from their sources in the Kaimai Forest through the foothills and lowland to their estuaries in the northern Tauranga Harbour.

Key components will be the restoration of healthy soils and with measures to promote the retention of sediment, healthy pollutant-free water in the streams and, thus, healthy estuaries and a healthy harbour. A healthy harbour should host good numbers of parore.

The restoration of sustainable local terrestrial and aquatic biodiversity demands attention be paid to the effects of introduced exotic plants and animals, and programmes will be directed towards their control.

David Peters, Chair of Project Parore says Katikati lies in the centre of the project. An urban works programme there led by Project Parore employed a 'Katikati Environmental Activator' who works with that community and their volunteer base.

"Volunteers are an important part of our team, but the scale of the work required to meet our objectives outside town means we must develop a paid workforce who will be trained and equipped to make significant progress quickly. There are two paid staff now, and we will be hiring more soon.

"To realise our vision, we have had to develop a range of funding streams. TECT's contribution has allowed us to develop the necessary administration and accounting services we need to support the program we have planned, which over five years is expected to cost around $5m."

The Otanewainuku Kiwi Trust was another successful recipient, receiving $30,720 in funding.

Hans Pendergrast, Trustee of Otanewainuku Kiwi Trust says they are planning a significant kokako translocation project and with this comes a huge amount of administration load to enable the right stakeholder engagement, consultations and permitting processes.

"This is on top of the day-to-day operations for the Trust, which is all volunteer-led. So, this funding allows for a small level of paid resourcing to ensure we are efficient in this process and do not overburden our current volunteers.

"The project is likely to take several years before we bring new birds into the forest, so having the assurance of two-year funding to help the process is very welcome support."

The approved funding across all groups is:

  • Bay Conservation Alliance – Two years' operating costs: $127,500
  • Friend of the Blade – Two years' operating costs: $6,800
  • Maketu Ongatoro Wetland Society – Two years' operating costs: $85,000
  • ARRC Trust – Two years' operating costs: $7,800
  • Western Bay Wildlife Trust - Two years' operating costs: $24,000
  • Te Whakakaha Trust – Two years' operating costs/equipment purchases: $9,060
  • Otanewainuku Kiwi Trust – Two years' operating costs: $30,720

Project Parore

(formerly Uretara Estuary Managers) - Two years' operating costs: $51,000

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TECT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Needs To Change Its Defence Habits


In a flashback to the military displays of days gone by, one of our frigates recently joined a Carrier Strike show of force in the South China Sea, en route to a joint military exercise in Singapore with our traditional allies, called BersamaGold21. Reportedly, Anna Powles, from the Centre of Defence and Security Studies at Massey University felt this to be a case of us doing our bit to uphold international law, and the right of free transit through the region in question... More>>

Government: New COVID-19 Protection Framework Delivers Greater Freedoms For Vaccinated New Zealanders


Vaccinated New Zealanders will regain everyday freedoms when the country moves to a new simplified COVID-19 Protection Framework that doesn’t rely on nationwide lockdowns as the main measure to stop the virus spreading. In a suite of announcements that establish a pathway out of restrictions the Government is also providing up to $940 million per fortnight to support businesses through the challenging period... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:


Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 