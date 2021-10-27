Plan Change 7 Environment Court Decision
Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 10:11 am
The Environment Court has released its interim decision
on Plan Change 7 to the Regional Plan: Water for
Otago.
“We acknowledge that this decision is a
pivotal one for the future of water management in Otago,
especially given the weight of Te Mana o te Wai and the
National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020,”
said Otago Regional Council Chair Andrew Noone.
“We
want to acknowledge the excellent work of ORC’s team
involved in this process, and the efforts of all other
parties involved, including the financial impact of a long
hearing process.
“We understand that the Court’s
decision will not rest comfortably with some. It is now time
for us to work together to achieve the expectations of the
national policy framework for our communities and
environment, and to look towards the future,” Cr Noone
said.
Over the coming weeks, ORC staff will assess the
implications of the Court decision on resource consent
applications that are currently being processed, and on
future applications. Many applications that are currently in
the system are to replace deemed permits, which are historic
water rights that expired on October 1.
The council
will communicate any impacts from the Plan Change 7 decision
with consent applicants. In the meantime, our consents staff
are available for assistance if required.
The decision
is publicly available to view on the Environment Court
website: https://environmentcourt.govt.nz/cases-online/orc-pcs-1-7-8/pc7/court-communications/#decisions
