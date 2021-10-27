Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plan Change 7 Environment Court Decision

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 10:11 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Environment Court has released its interim decision on Plan Change 7 to the Regional Plan: Water for Otago.

“We acknowledge that this decision is a pivotal one for the future of water management in Otago, especially given the weight of Te Mana o te Wai and the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020,” said Otago Regional Council Chair Andrew Noone.

“We want to acknowledge the excellent work of ORC’s team involved in this process, and the efforts of all other parties involved, including the financial impact of a long hearing process.

“We understand that the Court’s decision will not rest comfortably with some. It is now time for us to work together to achieve the expectations of the national policy framework for our communities and environment, and to look towards the future,” Cr Noone said.

Over the coming weeks, ORC staff will assess the implications of the Court decision on resource consent applications that are currently being processed, and on future applications. Many applications that are currently in the system are to replace deemed permits, which are historic water rights that expired on October 1.

The council will communicate any impacts from the Plan Change 7 decision with consent applicants. In the meantime, our consents staff are available for assistance if required.

The decision is publicly available to view on the Environment Court website: https://environmentcourt.govt.nz/cases-online/orc-pcs-1-7-8/pc7/court-communications/#decisions

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying


National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>

Government: Backs Business To Vaccinate Workforces


The Government is introducing a range of measures to help protect workplaces and workers from COVID-19, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today.
“We’ve heard the calls from employers and employees to provide certainty on what roles need to be done by vaccinated workers under the COVID-19 Protection Framework... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:


Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 