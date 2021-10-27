Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Students Encounter Scooter Safety Lessons Of The Wellington Paranormal Kind.

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 11:16 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Primary school students are learning to safely glide along Wellington’s spooky streets with practical lessons thanks to Wellington’s premier paranormal police officers and Greater Wellington’s Scooter Ready programme.

Supported by Micro Scooters, New Zealand Police and Waka Kotahi, the practical lessons teach students to safely share the footpath and avoid making any boo-boos on their scooters. The programme also introduces further benefits including supporting student’s health and wellbeing.

“We didn’t think we stood a ghost of a chance of getting them but working with Wellington Paranormal has been a perfect opportunity to capture the attention and deliver important safety lessons to primary school students. The great thing about the videos is they also appeal to adults and caregivers, the people that kids learn habits from,” says Greater Wellington Cycle Skills and Scooter Ready programme lead, Matt Shipman.

The four videos focus on scooter set up, stopping, sharing and safety on the footpath and feed into a wider road safety programme that encourages active and sustainable travel.

While the videos might feature spooky characters they don’t scare students off important safety lessons.

Matt says, “In the past, there has been a lot of stern messaging out there to scare kids into safe active travel. We’ve found it’s more effective to teach kids the positives of scooting and walking safely – and really emphasise, through a bit of laughter, all the good things that come out of taking care on the road and foot paths.”

Wellington Paranormal producer, Paul Yates says “We were delighted that our spirited officers, Karen and Maaka agreed to do these videos to help keep our tamariki and others safe on our footpaths when on a scooter or bike.

“In the role of Officer O’Leary, Karen comes across as a real police officer whilst being funny in a way that kids can both giggle at and learn from.

“Maaka has the same appeal as his ‘Sarge’ character, so we hope that these two loveable characters help get an important message across in a way that’s both entertaining and educational to children and parents alike.”

Similar videos produced on this topic pale in comparison to these, which are being shot in Te Reo Māori as well as English for the first time, exciting Paul Yates.

“This is probably the first time scooter and bike safety videos will be available in both Te Reo and English and that’s not only exciting but logical, as engagement with these messages becomes possible all across Aotearoa says Paul Yates.”

Despite this, students taking to the streets on scooters might still make some parents white as a sheet. Parents can rest easy however as the sessions are part of a wider programme soon to be etched in stone.

Previously, these sessions were only offered on a more ad hoc basis around the region. Now with the introduction of a more developed programme, it shows the growing importance of these initiatives while bringing together active travel and supporting our tamariki’s health and wellbeing on the road.

Scooter Ready supports Greater Wellington’s goals toreduce transport-generated carbon emissions by 35 percent and achieve a 40 percent increase in active and public transport ‘mode share’ by 2030.

Keen viewers will be available to view the videos on Greater Wellington’s Facebook page this week.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying


National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>

Government: Backs Business To Vaccinate Workforces


The Government is introducing a range of measures to help protect workplaces and workers from COVID-19, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today.
“We’ve heard the calls from employers and employees to provide certainty on what roles need to be done by vaccinated workers under the COVID-19 Protection Framework... More>>

ALSO:





 
 

Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:



 Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 