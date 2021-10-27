Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

It’s Simple - Safer Speed Limits Are Saving Lives

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) has released a report showing a reduction in crashes on key roads where lower speed limits were introduced last year. This report compares the average number of deaths on the same roads over the last five years.

When the AT board made the decision to change speed limits, it also committed to monitoring the impacts of the speed limit changes after one year, two years and five years. Results for the first year (12 months to 30 June 2021) also show a limited impact on journey times.

Roads where speed limits were changed on 30 June 2020 have experienced a 67 per cent reduction in deaths and a 19 per cent reduction in injury crashes.

Shane Ellison, Auckland Transport’s Chief Executive, says that while the region has unfortunately seen a recent upward trend in deaths and serious injuries, these results after the first year are positive for the Safe Speeds programme.

“The monitoring and evaluation work highlights that roads treated by the first phase of the speeds programme (approximately 10 per cent of the Auckland Transport network) are now much safer.”

“Rural roads where speeds were changed have seen a 78 per cent reduction in deaths and a small reduction in serious injuries. This equates to a death and serious injury reduction of 16 per cent on our rural network where speed limit changes have been made.”

“While the overall number of crashes is similar to pre-implementation, severity rates have reduced. This is great news and while we still want to see the positive results continue through years two and five, the early indications are that interventions like slower speeds do work,” Mr Ellison says.

Initial results for key rural roads show that there has been good compliance with the new limits and average travel speed reductions are between 3 km/h and 7km/h.

Results also show that travel times have not been significantly impacted. For example, on a nine minute journey there has been an approximate increase of between 20 and 50 seconds.

Shane Ellison says that while these are still early results, AT is confident in the safety benefits that the Safe Speeds programme will continue to deliver.

“Sadly we have seen a rise in deaths on parts of the road network where we haven’t addressed the speed limit, which is horrific. The roads with safe and appropriate speeds have bucked this devastating trend of an increase in death on the wider network. A recent independent review by international road safety expert Eric Howard said we need to move faster in reviewing speed limits; the evidence after year one supports that - as the new speed limits are working.”

“This is why we are doing what we are doing. It’s really simple - the Safe Speeds programme is saving lives.”

AT also recently commissioned surveys following town centre and residential safety improvements that were delivered as part of the Safe Speeds programme. These showed overwhelming public support for the changes with respondents saying they feel safer and are more likely to walk or cycle as a result.

AT is now publicly consulting on its next phase of safer speed limits for Auckland and is seeking public feedback on the proposed speed limit changes until 14 November 2021.

Most of the proposed changes involve 462 roads near 57 schools around the region and 208 rural roads.

For more information and to provide feedback, please go to Proposed Speed Limit Changes (at.govt.nz)

AT’s Safe Speeds programme supports its Vision Zero goal of zero deaths and serious injuries on Auckland’s roads by 2050. For more information on the Safe Speeds programme, click here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying


National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>

Government: Backs Business To Vaccinate Workforces


The Government is introducing a range of measures to help protect workplaces and workers from COVID-19, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today.
“We’ve heard the calls from employers and employees to provide certainty on what roles need to be done by vaccinated workers under the COVID-19 Protection Framework... More>>

ALSO:





 
 

Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:



 Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 