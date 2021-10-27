Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ORC Adopts ‘He Mahi Rau Rika’, A New Significance, Engagement And Māori Participation Policy

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The policy includes a commitment to improve the regional council’s partnership with mana whenua and engagement with our communities.

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) today adopted its new Significance, Engagement and Māori Participation Policy, named ‘He Mahi Rau Rika’. The name, given by Kāi Tahu, means ‘the work of a hundred hands’, representing the many perspectives and collective effort required to achieve success.

ORC Chair Andrew Noone said He Mahi Rau Rika underlined ORC’s commitment to partnering with mana whenua.

“ORC has a number of statutory responsibilities to engage with Māori, but we want to do a lot more than the bottom line, and to ensure meaningful engagement with mana whenua based on the principles of partnership in Te Tiriti o Waitangi. He Mahi Rau Rika sets out the approach behind that commitment.

“Part of this approach involves recognising the tremendous value that mana whenua bring to the decision-making process, by sharing their mātauranga – their knowledge and insight into Otago.”

As well as underlining ORC’s commitments to partnering with mana whenua, He Mahi Rau Rika also confirms the Council’s commitment to effective engagement with the wider Otago community, Cr Noone said.

“ORC’s vision is for our communities, through engagement, to trust us to make well-informed decisions and enable solutions. We know that this trust depends on effective, open and honest engagement. He Mahi Rau Rika outlines a set of principles that will guide all of our engagement going forward, to ensure the conversations we have with our communities are productive and empowering.

“Above all, this policy is a public commitment to our partners and communities. It’s a mechanism for improving our engagement, but also for measuring our success and being accountable,” Cr Noone said.

“Our performance against the expectations set in He Mahi Rau Rika will be evaluated annually and reported in public. We may not always get it right, and developing in this area will be a constant journey, but setting our intent is a very important start and one we are committed to.”

Existing elements of ORC’s partnership with mana whenua include the Mana to Mana forum between Kāi Tahu and the Council and iwi representation on the Strategy and Planning Committee.

He Mahi Rau Rika replaces the existing policy from 2017. Under the Local Government Act 2002, all Councils must have a Significance and Engagement Policy that sets out an approach to engaging with communities on significant decisions.

The policy can be viewed starting page 172 of today’s Council agenda: https://www.orc.govt.nz/media/10878/agenda-council-20211027.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying


National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>

Government: Backs Business To Vaccinate Workforces


The Government is introducing a range of measures to help protect workplaces and workers from COVID-19, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today.
“We’ve heard the calls from employers and employees to provide certainty on what roles need to be done by vaccinated workers under the COVID-19 Protection Framework... More>>

ALSO:





 
 

Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:



 Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 