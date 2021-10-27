Police Continuing To Monitor Hīkoi Activity In Northland District
Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 2:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police continuing to monitor hīkoi activity in Northland
district
Police are continuing to a monitor a hīkoi
that has been travelling from Kensington Park in Whangārei
to Waitangi this afternoon.
Police have additional
staff deployed, including our Iwi Liaison Officers, to both
monitor the hīkoi travelling north as well as additional
staff in Waitangi.
Our focus is to ensure the current
restrictions set out in the Health Order are adhered to by
those involved as well as working to support our Iwi
partners in Northland.
We are working closely with our
partners, including leadership of Te Tii Marae, who have
indicated that the protesters are not welcome this year due
to the risk posed by the Delta strain of
Covid-19.
While Police recognise the public’s right
to protest, we must ensure the safety of all people involved
as well as ensuring the current Covid-19 restrictions in
place are followed.
Our staff will continue to monitor
the situation and respond to any issues that may
arise.
