Police continuing to monitor hīkoi activity in Northland district

Police are continuing to a monitor a hīkoi that has been travelling from Kensington Park in Whangārei to Waitangi this afternoon.

Police have additional staff deployed, including our Iwi Liaison Officers, to both monitor the hīkoi travelling north as well as additional staff in Waitangi.

Our focus is to ensure the current restrictions set out in the Health Order are adhered to by those involved as well as working to support our Iwi partners in Northland.

We are working closely with our partners, including leadership of Te Tii Marae, who have indicated that the protesters are not welcome this year due to the risk posed by the Delta strain of Covid-19.

While Police recognise the public’s right to protest, we must ensure the safety of all people involved as well as ensuring the current Covid-19 restrictions in place are followed.

Our staff will continue to monitor the situation and respond to any issues that may arise.

