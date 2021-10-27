ProCare Joins Forces To Create Biggest Māori Vaccination Drive In Tāmaki Makaurau



ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals, is excited to announce it has partnered with Waikato Tainui, Turuki Health Care and Hāpai te Hauora to hold a vaccination weekend event in Māngere Town Centre on Saturday 30 October from 10am-3pm.

This partnership comes at the perfect time, now that the government has announcement the 90% vaccination requirement across all three Auckland DHBs before Tāmaki Makaurau can start to move into the new COVID-19 Protection Framework and have greater freedoms and fewer lockdowns.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “Our team has been busy contacting more than 6,000 enrolled patients in the Māngere area to encourage them to come out on the day. We’ve also been reaching out to other stakeholders to ask for their tautoko (support) as this partnership is all about coming together and bringing an end to lockdowns.”

Mihi Blair (Ngāti Whātua), Kaiwhakahaere Māori at ProCare and organiser of the partnership says: “The event is called Aionuku, Aiorangi which means wellbeing of people. It makes sense that we work together in a practical way to provide any support to get as many Māori vaccinated. The aim is to continue the momentum achieved from Super Saturday and increase the level of vaccination rates across Tāmaki Makaurau – particularly for Māori who have not received their first vaccination or still need their second dose.

“Another unique offering is for our whānau hauā (persons with disabilities), from 9am-12pm there will be an on-site sign language interpreter available. Additionally, accessible and quiet spaces for those requiring it will be provided, to make their time with us as comfortable as possible. This will provide support to whānau who need personalised time and expertise to ensure patients are at ease. The team will be able to answer any concerns about their existing medications. Sign language interpreters providing Te Reo Māori support will be there on the day as well as great koha packs such as $20 Chemist Warehouse Voucher and Hygiene Packs,” she continues.

Te Puea Winiata (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi te Rangi), CEO, at Turuki Healthcare says: “Currently the rates of non-vaccinated Māori across Tāmaki Makaurau are lower than we need them to be, so it’s essential we get any the rates of vaccination up in order to protect as many whānau as possible against COVID-19 and to reduce the chances of them passing it on to their families. Our team will be supporting tangata whenua on the day and are only too happy to answer any questions or concerns whānau have.”

Selah Hart (Ngāti Kuia, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa), CEO at Hāpai te Hauora says: “This will be a prime exemplar of a Tiriti partnership approach to a Māori Vaccination Drive in Tāmaki Makaurau with non-māori primary care, Māori providers and Mana Whenua working together in partnership; our hope being that this event encourages whānau Māori to come in even if only to have a kōrero with one of the knowledgeable health practitioners or iwi members on site. Obviously, we want to see as many people getting vaccinated as possible on the day, however we also want to create a safe space for whānau to have their queries answered.”

Linda Te Aho, Executive Chair at Waikato-Tainui Executive says: “It is really important that we work together to protect our whānau from the worst effects of Covid, to protect our whakapapa. The best way to do this is to choose vaccination. As an iwi organisation, we are doing all that we possibly can to encourage our whānau to take up the opportunity to get that protection and that includes supporting events like this.

“There will be entertainment, free petrol voucher giveaways, kai, body WOFs, a chance to win a trip to Rarotonga – and much more, so please encourage your whānau – especially those who are yet to be vaccinated – to attend this event.

“Our King has been very clear in his messages to our people: Amohia ake te ora o te Iwi – this means that the health and wellbeing of our whānau remains paramount,” concludes Linda.

