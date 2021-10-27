Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

'Momentous' Day For Regional Council

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Chair Rick Barker and co-chair of the Māori committee, Michelle Mcllroy celebrating in May this year when Council voted to establish Māori constituencies.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has voted to increase the number of councillors from nine to 11 councillors.

This final proposal comes following its decision to establish Māori constituencies in May this year, and confirms its proposed representation arrangements for the 2022 and 2025 elections.

Two new Māori constituencies are proposed:

  1. Māui ki te Raki – one elected member to cover the Wairoa District Council and Napier City Council areas, parts of the Hastings District Council area north of the Ngaruroro River, as well as an area within the regional boundary belonging to Taupō District Council.
  2. Māui ki te Tonga – one elected member to cover the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council area, parts of the Hastings District Council area south of the Ngaruroro River, as well as an area within the regional boundary belonging to Rangitikei District Council.

Five general constituencies are proposed:

  1. Tamatea -Central Hawke’s Bay – one elected member and the same boundary as Central Hawke’s District Council
  2. Heretaunga-Hastings – three elected members and covers Flaxmere, Hastings-Havelock North and most of Heretaunga within the Hastings District Council area
  3. Ahuriri-Napier – three elected members and same boundary as the Napier City Council area
  4. Ngaruroro – one elected member to cover Kahuranki ward and parts of Heretaunga and Mohaka wards within the Hastings District Council as as well an area within the regional boundary belonging to Rangitikei District Council
  5. Wairoa – one elected member and the same boundary as Wairoa District Council area.


This final proposal is open for appeals by those who submitted on Council’s initial proposal and will then go to the Local Government Commission for determination.

Chair Rick Barker says this is a momentous day for the Regional Council in the change of its democratic structures.

“Two Māori constituencies are overdue and will strengthen the quality and durability of Regional Council decisions.

“We are maintaining the current shape of the Wairoa constituency despite the disparity in the number of constituents and this demonstrates this council’s focus on the importance of community representation.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying


National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>

Government: Backs Business To Vaccinate Workforces


The Government is introducing a range of measures to help protect workplaces and workers from COVID-19, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today.
“We’ve heard the calls from employers and employees to provide certainty on what roles need to be done by vaccinated workers under the COVID-19 Protection Framework... More>>

ALSO:





 
 

Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:



 Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 