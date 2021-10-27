'Momentous' Day For Regional Council

Chair Rick Barker and co-chair of the Māori committee, Michelle Mcllroy celebrating in May this year when Council voted to establish Māori constituencies.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has voted to increase the number of councillors from nine to 11 councillors.

This final proposal comes following its decision to establish Māori constituencies in May this year, and confirms its proposed representation arrangements for the 2022 and 2025 elections.

Two new Māori constituencies are proposed:

Māui ki te Raki – one elected member to cover the Wairoa District Council and Napier City Council areas, parts of the Hastings District Council area north of the Ngaruroro River, as well as an area within the regional boundary belonging to Taupō District Council. Māui ki te Tonga – one elected member to cover the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council area, parts of the Hastings District Council area south of the Ngaruroro River, as well as an area within the regional boundary belonging to Rangitikei District Council.

Five general constituencies are proposed:

Tamatea -Central Hawke’s Bay – one elected member and the same boundary as Central Hawke’s District Council Heretaunga-Hastings – three elected members and covers Flaxmere, Hastings-Havelock North and most of Heretaunga within the Hastings District Council area Ahuriri-Napier – three elected members and same boundary as the Napier City Council area Ngaruroro – one elected member to cover Kahuranki ward and parts of Heretaunga and Mohaka wards within the Hastings District Council as as well an area within the regional boundary belonging to Rangitikei District Council Wairoa – one elected member and the same boundary as Wairoa District Council area.



This final proposal is open for appeals by those who submitted on Council’s initial proposal and will then go to the Local Government Commission for determination.

Chair Rick Barker says this is a momentous day for the Regional Council in the change of its democratic structures.

“Two Māori constituencies are overdue and will strengthen the quality and durability of Regional Council decisions.

“We are maintaining the current shape of the Wairoa constituency despite the disparity in the number of constituents and this demonstrates this council’s focus on the importance of community representation.”

© Scoop Media

