Time To Disrupt Food Insecurity In Aotearoa
Thursday, 28 October 2021, 6:26 am
Press Release: The Salvation Army New Zealand
The Salvation Army is calling for bolder and more
innovative action to disrupt the food insecurity problems
growing in Aotearoa. In our latest advocacy paper –
Food for Thought: Disrupting Food Insecurity in
Aotearoa – The Salvation Army proposes a
national network of social enterprise supermarkets, and a
series of disruptive systems changes, as ways forward to
help address and eliminate food insecurity.
“As a
major provider of food welfare and parcels, we are always
thinking about ideas for how we can reduce dependency on
parcels and increase food security for people and
whānau,” says report author Ronji Tanielu.
“There
are already many great innovations, policy ideas and
community initiatives operating to address food insecurity
issues throughout the country. We support these. However, we
also believe that a country as wealthy and prosperous as
ours should not have the food-related challenges we see
today, especially with the impact of Covid-19. Food
insecurity needs to be effectively disrupted with some
audacious thinking and truly innovative and do-able
solutions and we offer some possible ways forward in this
paper.”
To read the full report, go to: https://www.salvationarmy.org.nz/foodinsecurity2021
© Scoop Media
Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.
The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.
Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying
National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>
Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening
The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>