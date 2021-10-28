Time To Disrupt Food Insecurity In Aotearoa

The Salvation Army is calling for bolder and more innovative action to disrupt the food insecurity problems growing in Aotearoa. In our latest advocacy paper – Food for Thought: Disrupting Food Insecurity in Aotearoa – The Salvation Army proposes a national network of social enterprise supermarkets, and a series of disruptive systems changes, as ways forward to help address and eliminate food insecurity.

“As a major provider of food welfare and parcels, we are always thinking about ideas for how we can reduce dependency on parcels and increase food security for people and whānau,” says report author Ronji Tanielu.

“There are already many great innovations, policy ideas and community initiatives operating to address food insecurity issues throughout the country. We support these. However, we also believe that a country as wealthy and prosperous as ours should not have the food-related challenges we see today, especially with the impact of Covid-19. Food insecurity needs to be effectively disrupted with some audacious thinking and truly innovative and do-able solutions and we offer some possible ways forward in this paper.”

To read the full report, go to: https://www.salvationarmy.org.nz/foodinsecurity2021

