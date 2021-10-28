Fatal crash, Riverton

27 October

Police can confirm that one person has died in a crash in Riverton this

evening.

Emergency services were notified of the single-car crash on Brook Street just

after 8pm.

The car crashed into a power pole and sadly the sole occupant died at the

scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and an investigation into the

circumstances of the crash is underway.

