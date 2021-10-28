Fatal crash, Riverton
Thursday, 28 October 2021, 6:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
27 October
Police can confirm that one person has died in
a crash in Riverton this
evening.
Emergency services
were notified of the single-car crash on Brook Street
just
after 8pm.
The car crashed into a power pole and
sadly the sole occupant died at the
scene.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been advised and an investigation into
the
circumstances of the crash is
underway.
