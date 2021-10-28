Final Day Of Action For Extinction Rebellion Ahead Of COP26
Thursday, 28 October 2021, 7:07 am
Press Release: Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa
Extinction Rebellion Action in Te Whanganui-a-Tara
(Wellington) Thursday 28 October
Extinction Rebellion
Aotearoa’s four days of protest will end today in a
chilling wake up call, say organisers.
“Aotearoa, we
need your attention. We need to refocus right now, this is
an emergency. Climate change is here, and the COP26
conference is a last chance for the world’s governments to
take action,” says Extinction Rebellion spokesperson, Te
Wehi Ratana.
“Our government must go hard and go
early, for the safety of our tamariki, mokopuna and all life
on the planet.”
Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa is
calling for the government to include farming in its
emissions reduction plan, end all fossil fuel use and
unsustainable farming practices. It's demanding Te
Tiriti-based climate assemblies and a move to regenerative
food systems.
Over the last three days of action,
protesters have successfully drawn attention to Te Papa’s
outdated Te Tiriti exhibition, presented an open letter to
PM Jacinda Adern, and held ‘Discowbedience’ street
theatre, with protesters dressed as cows, leaving
‘messes’ at PAMU (formerly Landcorp) Fonterra and MPI
buildings. Several protesters have been arrested including
four who superglued their hands to the steps of
parliament.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying
National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>
Government: Backs Business To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is introducing a range of measures to help protect workplaces and workers from COVID-19, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today.
“We’ve heard the calls from employers and employees to provide certainty on what roles need to be done by vaccinated workers under the COVID-19 Protection Framework... More>>
ALSO: