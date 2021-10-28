Final Day Of Action For Extinction Rebellion Ahead Of COP26

Extinction Rebellion Action in Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington) Thursday 28 October

Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa’s four days of protest will end today in a chilling wake up call, say organisers.

“Aotearoa, we need your attention. We need to refocus right now, this is an emergency. Climate change is here, and the COP26 conference is a last chance for the world’s governments to take action,” says Extinction Rebellion spokesperson, Te Wehi Ratana.

“Our government must go hard and go early, for the safety of our tamariki, mokopuna and all life on the planet.”

Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa is calling for the government to include farming in its emissions reduction plan, end all fossil fuel use and unsustainable farming practices. It's demanding Te Tiriti-based climate assemblies and a move to regenerative food systems.

Over the last three days of action, protesters have successfully drawn attention to Te Papa’s outdated Te Tiriti exhibition, presented an open letter to PM Jacinda Adern, and held ‘Discowbedience’ street theatre, with protesters dressed as cows, leaving ‘messes’ at PAMU (formerly Landcorp) Fonterra and MPI buildings. Several protesters have been arrested including four who superglued their hands to the steps of parliament.

