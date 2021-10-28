Police conclude investigation into death, Te Awamutu

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson:

Waikato Police have concluded the investigation into the death of Joseph

(Joe) Jenkins.

Joe died after being hit by a vehicle on Owairaka Valley Road in Te Awamutu

in August.

Police have completed a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the

crash.

Our investigation has concluded this was a tragic accident.

As such, Police are no longer seeking information from the public in relation

to the crash and no charges have been laid.

The matter will now be referred to the Coroner.

Joe’s family have been notified of our decision.

Staff have been supporting Joe’s family in Australia and New Zealand who

are thankful and now have closure.

© Scoop Media

