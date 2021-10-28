Serious Crash - Pukekohe - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Pukekohe.

A vehicle has gone off the road on Ray Wright Road.

The crash was reported at 7.30am.

One person has died and a second person is being transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cordons are in place on Ray Wright Road and the Serious Crash Unit has been

advised.

