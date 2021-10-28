Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

David Clapperton Resigns As HDC CEO After A Transformative 8 Years As Leader

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 9:50 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

“It is with both sadness and gratitude that I announce after 16 years of service in Horowhenua, David Clapperton has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer at Council.” Says Mayor Bernie Wanden.

During his time with Council, David has driven projects which hold great value and place in our community and his legacy will leave a lasting impact for many years to come. Under his leadership our people, products, services and customers have been at the heart of our outcomes and inspired ongoing innovation. Council is incredibly grateful to David for the energy, vision and heart that he has dedicated to our community, partnerships and staff (past and present).

Among the achievements delivered under David’s leadership have been:

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō - opened in September 2012 and went on to win multiple awards. A community heart and hub, the centre brings together library services, as well as services and facilities for community, business, youth, and tourism.

Nationally, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō became a flagship of its kind - a relevant and convenient destination to complement people's lives at home, school and work. Recreational, cultural, learning, digital and social experiences located in one convenient, modern and accessible facility in the heart of Levin and wider Horowhenua District.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom. The award-winning, world class facility opened its doors on 18 November 2017 was a coup for the small provincial town. The facility enables our community to access essential council services and provides an attraction that draws in millions of dollars to our local economy each year.

David and his leadership team have been instrumental in setting up the economic development agency – Horowhenua NZ Trust. They secured significant funding for transformative growth project Tara-Ika and environmental project the Manawatū River Loop. He has continued to advocate for the community on matters dear to our heart – restoring the Mauri of Lake Horowhenua, working towards resolution for the Levin Landfill and lobbying multiple governments to ensure Ō2NL is delivered, and our residents have surety about their properties and livelihoods.

David has worked hard to ensure we honour our obligations and nurture our relationship with our iwi partners, upholding the Māori values of, Whanaungatanga (relationships and a sense of belonging), Kaitiakitanga (guardianship and the connection between people and the natural world) and Manaakitanga (hospitality and caring for a person’s mana).

“I am heartened by where Council sits right now,” says David. “In fact, it is the foundations that have been laid that have helped me make this difficult decision. There will always be challenges, but I feel HDC is about to enter an exciting period in its history with so many opportunities arising from our growth position and strategies developed, we are ripe to implement the plans developed. It is time for me to focus on my family and the new adventures ahead for us, and I am proud to provide an opportunity for a new CEO to join HDC in a strong position for future growth”.

David will be relocating to the Hawkes Bay, where he will be closer to his whānau.

As we work through a process to permanently fill the Chief Executive position we will have further details to share with you regarding David’s final day and transition arrangements.

David would like to take this opportunity to thank the community, staff and Elected Members for their continued support.

