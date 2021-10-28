Regional Council Keeps Staff Ready For Flooding
Thursday, 28 October 2021, 9:55 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council
Close to 60 people attended a refresher flood monitoring
course at Bay of Plenty Regional Council last
week.
Flood monitors are people who are trained in
stopbank inspections and who report back with real time
information to the regional council’s dedicated high-tech
flood room during a heavy rain event.
Regional Council
Engineering Manager Mark Townsend said the training events
are held every two years to ensure people who monitor floods
are up to date with the latest technology and that
information and processes are still fresh in their minds,
even if there hasn’t been a significant flood in some
years.
As different rivers react differently in a
flood each workshop focuses on one river, in this case the
Whakatāne River.
The refresher included watching
footage from past events, practicing using new monitoring
equipment, learning computer systems, visiting key sites
along the Whakatāne River, an overview of the flood room
and how it would mobilise in an event and practicing
sandbagging containment.
“This workshop has been
incredibly valuable in ensuring our pool of people who are
trained to monitor floods are prepared to face any future
heavy rain events we might have,” said Mr
Townsend.
“It is essential we have the right people
on the ground to send the right information back to the
flood room to ensure we make the best decisions on behalf of
our community.
“This is particularly important with
our changing climate as we can expect to see more heavy rain
events in the
future.”
